Concerned residents speak out over proposed plant in Port St. Joe

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dozens of concerned citizens met Friday at the Centennial Building in Port St. Joe to discuss a proposed liquified natural gas export terminal.

Their slogan is “Say ‘no’ to Nopetro.” Nopetro LNG is a Miami-based company. It proposed a plan to build a liquified natural gas export terminal at the old paper mill site.

During the public meeting, naysayers met to discuss what they’re calling the dangers the plant will bring.

Tyson Slocum works for Public Citizen, a non-profit consumer advocacy organization. He claims the company filed an exemption to skip public consent to build the plant at a faster rate. He says since then, Public Citizen has filed a lawsuit against the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission challenging that request.

Residents at the meeting say one of their biggest concerns is the plant being built too close to homes.

News Channel 7 is going to keep following this story. We’ll have more updates.

