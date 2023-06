PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The heat is turned on this weekend and into next week with high temperatures staying in the low 90′s. Dew points in the mid 70′s will make the heat indices climb into the triple digits. Those rain chances come back on Monday into Tuesday with a 30% chance of rain... the typical summer like rain pattern. Be sure to stay cool this week!

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.