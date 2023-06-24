Traffic troubles on Back Beach Road

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Drivers in Panama City Beach will have to pack an extra dose of patience.

City leaders say the Florida Department of Transportation’s project to expand Back Beach Road from four to six lanes could make some progress next month. However, NewsChannel 7 wasn’t given a timeline as to when the entire project will be completed.

The interim isn’t leaving drivers overly happy.

“There are times I sit in traffic for 45 minutes,” Colby Harris, a visitor from Tennessee, said.

Panama City Beach Councilman Michael Jarman said traffic is nothing new in the area.

“One thing you cannot do in a city is stop it from growing,” Jarman said. “I don’t think anyone really wants that to happen. So as a city grows, the traffic load is going to grow along with it.”

The city is working closely with FDOT to tackle the ongoing problem.

“We really want to thank FDOT and the Governor’s office for really supporting the increase of infrastructure that we’re seeing here in Panama City Beach,” Jarman said.

FDOT’s multi-million-dollar project is also meant to make Back Beach Road more versatile.

“A lot of the expansion will take place in the middle, so they are better able to utilize the outside of the right of way for sidewalks, storm drainage, and things of that nature,” Jarman said.

The project is divided up into different segments. Section 3 is from Frank Brown Park to Nautilus Street. Section 4 is from Nautilus to R. Jackson, and Section 5 is from R. Jackson to the Hathaway Bridge.

However, construction equipment and hard hats aren’t seen on Back Beach Road yet. The slow traffic is something drivers will have to get used to for now.

“It was horrible,” Kevin Johnson, a visitor from Georgia, said. “It was absolutely terrible, but we’re just getting into town, so we’re hoping it’ll be better this time.”

NewsChannel 7 was told Section 3 is planned to go out for bid shortly after July 1. Section 4 should be planned shortly after.

Jarman said council members will have a better idea of when construction will start after the bid process. City officials said Sections 3 and 4 of the project cost around $120 million. Section five is around $69 million.

The whole project is roughly 10 miles long.

