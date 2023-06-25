New pickleball courts in Lynn Haven open to public

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The residents of Lynn Haven spoke and the city delivered. Its outdoor pickleball courts are finally open.

Avid players woke up bright and early Saturday to hit the new pickleball courts at the Lynn Haven Sports Complex.

They were so popular people took rotations playing.

City leaders say this is a huge milestone for Lynn Haven after Hurricane Michael ravaged the area.

However, pickleball enthusiasts won’t have to travel far to stay fit and meet new people.

“Ever since the hurricane hit, the community of Lynn Haven hasn’t had anywhere to play,” Eric Rankin, the USA Pickleball Ambassador for Bay County, said. “So, people who played had to travel to other communities to play and other courts to find somewhere to play. Having these courts built is going to be a great benefit to a lot of Lynn Haven citizens.”

City officials say the courts are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. They also say six indoor courts should open once the gym is completed this summer.

