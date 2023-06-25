Sarah, Duchess of York, undergoes surgery following breast cancer diagnosis

FILE - Sarah Ferguson poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK premiere of the film...
FILE - Sarah Ferguson poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK premiere of the film 'Marlowe' in London, Thursday, March 16, 2023. Sarah, the Duchess of York, underwent surgery following a breast cancer diagnosis, according to a spokesperson. The 63-year-old was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer following a routine mammogram. The surgery was successful and Sarah’s doctors told her the prognosis is good, the duchess’s spokesperson said on Sunday, June 25 2023.(Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Sarah, the Duchess of York, underwent surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer, according to a spokesperson.

The 63-year-old was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer following a routine mammogram. The surgery was a success and Sarah’s prognosis is good, the duchess’s spokesperson said. She was released from King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Sunday to recuperate at home in Windsor.

Sarah, the former wife of Prince Andrew and the mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, spoke about the diagnosis on her new podcast, “Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah,” set to be released Monday. She recorded the segment before her operation.

Once a favorite target of Britain’s tabloids, the former Sarah Ferguson has previously published her memoirs and authored a number of children’s books as well as a historical romance for adults.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

