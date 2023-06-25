Sunday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - High pressure over the Gulf has allowed for a beautiful and sunny weekend across the Panhandle. High temperatures in the low 90′s with feels like temperatures in the triple digits continue to be the theme throughout the week. Expect a 40% chance of rain overnight on Sunday and Monday with scattered storms in the early morning and afternoon hours. A marginal risk is in place giving these storms the possibility to turn strong to severe. Rain chances decrease to 30% on Tuesday starting the more summer like conditions.

