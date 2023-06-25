Three fatality drown in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three people were left dead Saturday after reportedly drowning in the Gulf of Mexico in three separate incidents, according to Panama City Beach officials.

Officers reportedly arrived on scene at the first incident at 12:04 p.m. to find PCB Beach Safety lifeguards actively rescuing a woman from the gulf behind Days Inn on Front Beach Road. Reports state the woman was brought to shore but was unresponsive and life-saving measures were started. Officials said she was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. The victim was identified as Kimberly Ann Mckelvy Moore, 39, of Lithonia, Georgia.

Authorities said officers arrived on scene at a second incident to find PCB Beach Safety lifeguards actively rescuing a male from the gulf behind Boardwalk Beach Resort on South Thomas Drive at 1:13 p.m. They said he was successfully brought to shore but was unresponsive and life-saving measures were started. He was reportedly transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim was identified as Morytt James Burden, 63, of Lithia Springs, Georgia.

Officers reportedly arrived on scene at a third incident to find PCB Beach Safety lifeguards rescuing a male from the gulf behind Emerald Isle Condos on Front Beach Road at 4:23 p.m. Authorities said he was successfully brought to shore unresponsive and life-saving measures were started. They said he was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim was identified as Donald Wixon, 68, from Canton, Michigan.

Authorities said double-red flags were flying at the time of the incidents. The Panama City Beach Police Department and Beach Safety ask the public to always listen to the double-red flag warnings and always be aware of the dangers in those conditions.

Officials stated over the last 10 days, the Panama City Beach Police Department responded to 70 swimmers in distress, and 39 of those calls were on Saturday, June 24.

