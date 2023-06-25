Three fatality drown in Panama City Beach

Three people were left dead Saturday after reportedly drowning in the Gulf of Mexico in three...
Three people were left dead Saturday after reportedly drowning in the Gulf of Mexico in three separate incidents, according to Panama City Beach officials.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three people were left dead Saturday after reportedly drowning in the Gulf of Mexico in three separate incidents, according to Panama City Beach officials.

Officers reportedly arrived on scene at the first incident at 12:04 p.m. to find PCB Beach Safety lifeguards actively rescuing a woman from the gulf behind Days Inn on Front Beach Road. Reports state the woman was brought to shore but was unresponsive and life-saving measures were started. Officials said she was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. The victim was identified as Kimberly Ann Mckelvy Moore, 39, of Lithonia, Georgia.

Authorities said officers arrived on scene at a second incident to find PCB Beach Safety lifeguards actively rescuing a male from the gulf behind Boardwalk Beach Resort on South Thomas Drive at 1:13 p.m. They said he was successfully brought to shore but was unresponsive and life-saving measures were started. He was reportedly transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim was identified as Morytt James Burden, 63, of Lithia Springs, Georgia.

Officers reportedly arrived on scene at a third incident to find PCB Beach Safety lifeguards rescuing a male from the gulf behind Emerald Isle Condos on Front Beach Road at 4:23 p.m. Authorities said he was successfully brought to shore unresponsive and life-saving measures were started. They said he was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim was identified as Donald Wixon, 68, from Canton, Michigan.

Authorities said double-red flags were flying at the time of the incidents. The Panama City Beach Police Department and Beach Safety ask the public to always listen to the double-red flag warnings and always be aware of the dangers in those conditions.

Officials stated over the last 10 days, the Panama City Beach Police Department responded to 70 swimmers in distress, and 39 of those calls were on Saturday, June 24.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee man dead after drowning in Panama City Beach
Tennessee man dead after drowning in Panama City Beach
Panama City-made Bug Ball traps flies.
Panama City-made “Bug Ball” hits shelves nation-wide
Consumers can report summer travel scams to the Attorney General’s office by calling 1(866)...
A new scam trend is hitting Florida
More than 50 people arrested in Operation Agua Azul, largest drug bust in Jackson County history
Largest drug bust in Jackson County history
Officials said the light at Back Beach Road and Nautilus Street sees thousands of cars a day.
Traffic troubles on Back Beach Road

Latest News

Officials said according to bystanders on shore, a teenage male had been struggling in the...
Two taken to hospital in critical condition after multi-victim Miramar Beach water rescue
The heat is turned on this weekend and into next week with summer like rain conditions.
Saturday Evening Forecast
The heat is turned on this weekend and into next week with summer like rain conditions.
Saturday Evening Forecast
Amateur Radio Field Day