Tyndall’s 325th Operations Support Squadron recognized for community service efforts

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Service members at Tyndall Air Force Base are focused on more than just keeping our skies safe. They’re also ensuring our parks stay clean.

Bay County officials awarded members of the 325th Operations Support Squadron a plaque Saturday morning at Under the Oaks Park in Callaway. The plaque is meant to celebrate their hard work in keeping the park clean. They take time out of every month to pick up trash at the park.

NewsChannel 7 was told around 2,500 pounds of trash has been collected over the past two years alone. Hurricane Michael left a lot of heavy debris at the park.

However, those in the squadron said they’re happy to help.

“The team wanted to give back to the community, and so we picked this park,” Lt. Col. Jason T. White, Former Commander of the 325th Operations Support Squadron, said. “No one else had necessarily picked it. So, we reached out to the Park Department and asked if we could come out on a regular basis and clean it. They were very supportive and great to work with the last couple of years.”

White said around 190 service members are in the squadron. They adopted the park around two years ago. The squadron intends to keep the park clean moving forward.

