WCSO: Two dead within three days after drowning incidents

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people have died following drowning incidents along Walton County Beaches, according to law enforcement.

Walon County Sheriff’s deputies report Thursday afternoon, South Walton Fire District transported a man in critical condition following a water rescue in Blue Mountain Beach.

Deputies said the 65-year-old from Coppell, Texas was pulled out of the gulf by lifeguards. They said despite life-saving measures and being taken to the hospital, the man later died.

On Saturday afternoon, Walton County Sheriff’s deputies said them, and South Walton Fire District Beach Safety Units were called to Scenic Gulf Drive after a 911 caller reported multiple people struggling in the water.

SWFD Beach Safety personnel and WCSO deputies reportedly arrived on scene and immediately entered the water, rescuing two men and a teenager. They said all three victims were given life-saving measures and taken to a hospital.

One of the men, a 58-year-old from Nashville, Tennessee was reportedly pronounced dead at the hospital.

Deputies said both incidents occurred when double red flags were flying. They said despite the double red flags, South Walton Fire District and Walton County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to numerous water rescues and drowning incidents.

