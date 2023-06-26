The 21st Emerald Blue Marlin Classic Has Come to an End but Not Without Some Big Winners!

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Today was the final day of the ECBC Tournament over at the Baytowne Marina and final day means awards day!

the awards banquet starting around 10am this morning, 80 teams competed this week but only a handful were able to earn the big bucks and some swag packs.

One of those swag pack hauls, our man Charlie Murdica. He’s a member of the “Never Settle” team; he’s also 12 years old yet he pulled in a 45.4 pound yellowfin tuna. That made him the Top Junior Angler of the tournament.

A guy who got both the money and swag, Clark Adams and team “Gunslinger”. Adams pulling in that monster 191.8 pound tuna yesterday earning him and the team first place in Top Tuna and the 2,500 hundred dollar tuna jackpot. They took home a check worth $107,200.

The winner on team “Salt Shaker”, our man Jason Bense, a Lynn Haven native, and now ecbc record holder as the 59.8 pound dolphin he reeled in yesterday now ranks first in tournament history. That record winning bense $112,465.

And the young gun, the 17 year old, South Walton representative, Mr. Parker Cotton, who hauled in his 71.6 pound wahoo, gave team “Bird Dog” first place in Top Wahoo and the $500, $750, $1,000, $2,500 and $5,000 Wahoo jackpots meaning Cotton and the rest brought in a prize of $184,285. (And to add to the fun, yesterday was Parker’s birthday, what a present!) This morning we asked Parker what it felt like to hit the jackpot.

“This is our first time being a top money boat so it was pretty cool. Last year, we released that blue but we only won $50,000 dollars so this year’s a little different. We were pretty pumped, we thought, we knew that was going to get us some money.”

We also spoke to ECBC Director, Jason Draughn, about thesuccess of the tornament and what it took to put on an event like this.

“Yeah, I mean, Jonathan, I, my team, we did a tremendous job, I thank them very much for it. It turned out to be a really great tournament, the weather held out for us at the marina. I know the weather out there was kind of rough but all in all I think it turned out to be one of the best. It takes an army to pull this off and we all come together as a team, we have meetings leading up to it and I like I said, I’m blessed to have the team that I have.”

Also, the team “Quantified” placed first in Top Release Team and Top Crew. Bringing in 16 total fish and completely sweeping the release jackpots while placing third in the $2,500 Dolphin jackpot as Jason Nolan pulled in a 29.8 pounder, overall the team won $180,438.

