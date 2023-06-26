Jackson County increases its bed tax

Jackson County commissioners voted to raise a tax aimed at tourists visiting the area, better known as a bed tax.
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County commissioners voted to raise a tax aimed at tourists visiting the area, better known as a bed tax.

It’s the tax people pay when they stay in an Airbnb, hotel, or campground.

County commissioners voted to increase the bed tax from four cents to five.

Commissioners approved the increase Monday in a four-to-one vote So now when visitors stay in the area, they’ll have to pay 5% tax.

Tourism leaders say it will result in about $140,000 in additional funding a year for the tourist development council.

“The 5 penny will result in our ability to grow and expand our marketing and advertisement programs to help advocate and promote our local stakeholders and attractions in Jackson County,” said Kelsi Williams the TDC Director.

Tourism officials say this will give them more money for several projects they will be working on in the area. Some of the projects are a museum, a convention center, and as of Monday the Great Oaks property that will be used as an event center.

