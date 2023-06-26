Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Sneads.
According to law enforcement, the shooting happened Friday night around 6:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office reports one person was shot dead inside a home on Little Zion Road.
Authorities said no arrests have been made and an investigation is taking place.
Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.