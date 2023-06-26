Panama City Ballet Prepares for The Nutcracker

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Attending a showing of The Nutcracker is a tradition in many households each holiday season, but this year, you won’t have to travel far. Executive Director of Panama City Ballet, Inc., Tiffany Swan is inviting all dancers to come audition for a part in this professional production of The Nutcracker.

NewsChannel 7′s Jessica Foster talked with Swan to find out when the performance will be and how the company hopes to use as many local dancers as possible. Click on the attached video to hear more details about the performance.

Visit the Panama City Ballet, Inc. website here for more information.

