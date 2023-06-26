PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -One local organization is inviting women from all over to come and cast their lines in the water.

Reel Ladies Sportfishing President, Suzy Nichols, along with Reel Ladies board member, Marta Rose-Thorpe, stopped by the studio to tell us about their goals to get more women involved in sportfishing.

As well as the kids too.

The organization will be at the Bay Point Billfish Open this week if you are interested in learning more about the group.

The Reel Ladies will be crowning a lady angler on Wednesday as ‘Ms. Real Lady’ of Panama City Beach during the opening day concert.

