A summery setup for the early week forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s an active start on radar this morning with clouds streaming in off a batch of storms passing through early on this morning. After sunrise some remnant cloud cover may stick around for a few hours. But we’ll generally turn partly to mostly sunny into the midday. We’ll get a chance for a late day storm to return.

Otherwise, it’s a warm and humid start. Temperatures are in the mid 70s with dew points in the low 70s. Some on the coast are waking up with heat indices in the 80s already. Highs today reach the upper 80s on the coast to low 90s inland with a heat index in the upper 90s near 100.

A weak cold front is moving back into the Southeast later today and into tonight. With daytime heating and the sea breeze, we’ll get a chance for a hit or miss late day storm.

Storms that develop off the front in MS and AL to our northwest will have a chance at sliding south into our skies tonight. And with the front in place we’ll be able to develop a few afternoon storms on Tuesday with otherwise partly sunny skies.

A ridge of high pressure from the west will build in across the Southeast into the mid to late week bringing more sunshine and drier skies. But also more heat, highs will push into the low to mid 90s.

Bottom Line...

For today, skies turn mostly to partly sunny after an early batch of morning storms mainly before sunrise. We’ll see a late afternoon or evening storm chance as well. Highs today reach the upper 80s to low 90s from the coast to inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has another chance at some afternoon storms on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were left dead Saturday after reportedly drowning in the Gulf of Mexico in three...
Three fatality drown in Panama City Beach
Officials said according to bystanders on shore, a teenage male had been struggling in the...
Two taken to hospital in critical condition after multi-victim Miramar Beach water rescue
Panama City-made Bug Ball traps flies.
Panama City-made “Bug Ball” hits shelves nation-wide
More than 50 people arrested in Operation Agua Azul, largest drug bust in Jackson County history
Largest drug bust in Jackson County history
Tennessee man dead after drowning in Panama City Beach
Tennessee man dead after drowning in Panama City Beach

Latest News

High temperatures in the low 90′s with feels like temperatures in the triple digits continue to...
Sunday Evening Forecast
The heat is turned on this weekend and into next week with summer like rain conditions.
Saturday Evening Forecast
Well the rain chances decrease as we head into our weekend with a 20% chance of rain on both...
Friday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says we'll have hit or miss rain chances around NWFL today.
The heat cranks up into the weekend with smaller rain chances