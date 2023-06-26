A summery setup for the early week forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s an active start on radar this morning with clouds streaming in off a batch of storms passing through early on this morning. After sunrise some remnant cloud cover may stick around for a few hours. But we’ll generally turn partly to mostly sunny into the midday. We’ll get a chance for a late day storm to return.

Otherwise, it’s a warm and humid start. Temperatures are in the mid 70s with dew points in the low 70s. Some on the coast are waking up with heat indices in the 80s already. Highs today reach the upper 80s on the coast to low 90s inland with a heat index in the upper 90s near 100.

A weak cold front is moving back into the Southeast later today and into tonight. With daytime heating and the sea breeze, we’ll get a chance for a hit or miss late day storm.

Storms that develop off the front in MS and AL to our northwest will have a chance at sliding south into our skies tonight. And with the front in place we’ll be able to develop a few afternoon storms on Tuesday with otherwise partly sunny skies.

A ridge of high pressure from the west will build in across the Southeast into the mid to late week bringing more sunshine and drier skies. But also more heat, highs will push into the low to mid 90s.

Bottom Line...

For today, skies turn mostly to partly sunny after an early batch of morning storms mainly before sunrise. We’ll see a late afternoon or evening storm chance as well. Highs today reach the upper 80s to low 90s from the coast to inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has another chance at some afternoon storms on Tuesday.

