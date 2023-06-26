Walton County announces new fire chief

By Allison Baker
Jun. 26, 2023
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Walton County Fire Rescue is celebrating its new chief, Chief Austin Pugh.

Chief Pugh, is a career public safety professional and has served the Panhandle for more than 20 years. He started his career as an EMT with Holmes County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in 2001 before accepting a position with Walton County EMS in November of that same year.

Fire Officials said Chief Pugh also played a role in the creation of Walton County Fire Rescue, which was officially established in 2005.

Pugh worked as a firefighter, and paramedic for several years before promoting through the ranks as a lieutenant, battalion chief, training chief, and assistant chief of operations.

“I am proud to announce Chief Austin Pugh as Walton County Fire Rescue’s fire chief,” says Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “As a 20-year member of this organization, he is well respected not only by his peers but also by professionals outside of the agency. He is dedicated to this agency and will no doubt lead his team to greatness.”

Pugh is also an alumnus of the National Fire Academy and holds a degree in fire administration as well as several state certifications. He has also worked as an adjunct instructor for Northwest State Florida’s Fire Academy.

