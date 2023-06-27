Arnold makes it official hiring Heather Brinkmeier as new volleyball coach

Sneads leads area teams with playoff wins Tuesday
Sneads leads area teams with playoff wins Tuesday(WJHG)
By Scott Rossman
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Arnold has made it official, announcing Monday the hiring of Heather Brinkmeier as the Marlins new head volleyball coach. Coach Brinkmeier became the head coach at Sneads in 2018, succeeding the very successful Sheila Roberts, who left after winning five consecutive 1A state championships. Coach Brinkmeier, after a stint at Vernon, became the head coach at Sneads in 2018, succeeding the very successful Sheila Roberts, who at that time had guided the Pirates to five consecutive 1A state championships. Heather continued that incredible level of success, leading her Sneads to state championships in the 2018-19-20 and 21 seasons, stretching that string out to an incredible nine consecutive state titles for the program. Liberty unseated Sneads this past season, still coach Brinkmeier’s level of success tough to match, 102-48 the last five seasons. now she’s coming south to Arnold to see if she can bring that kind of success to the Marlins. We’ll be visiting with the coach soon to talk more about this transition. Brinkmeier’s already been working with the Arnold players, saying the players have been very welcoming to her so far. She adds she is thrilled to be at Arnold, and admits being at a much larger school than Sneads may have caused her some nervousness at first, but once she realized how much of the administrative duties involved in the program will be handled by the A.D. and other support staff, she began to calm down about the transition. Now, she says, her focus can be more fully on the volleyball.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were left dead Saturday after reportedly drowning in the Gulf of Mexico in three...
Three fatality drown in Panama City Beach
Officials said according to bystanders on shore, a teenage male had been struggling in the...
Two taken to hospital in critical condition after multi-victim Miramar Beach water rescue
Panama City-made Bug Ball traps flies.
Panama City-made “Bug Ball” hits shelves nation-wide
Fatal ATV accident in Jackson County.
Fatal ATV accident in Jackson County
Tennessee man dead after drowning in Panama City Beach
Tennessee man dead after drowning in Panama City Beach

Latest News

The Bay Point Billfish Open is Set to Return in June 2023
Bay Point Billfish Open week is here and Point South Marina is getting set to host the event
The 21st Emerald Blue Marlin Classic Has Come to an End but Not Without Some Big Winners!
Local Power Lifting Teenager is "Re-Racking" the National Record Books
Local Power Lifting Teenager is “Re-Racking” the National Record Books
21st Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic Kicking off at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort
21st Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic Kicking off at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort