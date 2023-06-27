Arnold makes it official hiring Heather Brinkmeier as new volleyball coach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Arnold has made it official, announcing Monday the hiring of Heather Brinkmeier as the Marlins new head volleyball coach. Coach Brinkmeier became the head coach at Sneads in 2018, succeeding the very successful Sheila Roberts, who left after winning five consecutive 1A state championships. Coach Brinkmeier, after a stint at Vernon, became the head coach at Sneads in 2018, succeeding the very successful Sheila Roberts, who at that time had guided the Pirates to five consecutive 1A state championships. Heather continued that incredible level of success, leading her Sneads to state championships in the 2018-19-20 and 21 seasons, stretching that string out to an incredible nine consecutive state titles for the program. Liberty unseated Sneads this past season, still coach Brinkmeier’s level of success tough to match, 102-48 the last five seasons. now she’s coming south to Arnold to see if she can bring that kind of success to the Marlins. We’ll be visiting with the coach soon to talk more about this transition. Brinkmeier’s already been working with the Arnold players, saying the players have been very welcoming to her so far. She adds she is thrilled to be at Arnold, and admits being at a much larger school than Sneads may have caused her some nervousness at first, but once she realized how much of the administrative duties involved in the program will be handled by the A.D. and other support staff, she began to calm down about the transition. Now, she says, her focus can be more fully on the volleyball.

