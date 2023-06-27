Bay County Chamber of Commerce disagrees with NOAA’s proposed year-round speed limit rule

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Representatives with the Bay County Chamber of Commerce made it clear they don’t agree with a year-round speed limit for boaters.

This rule that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is looking to impose would require a 10-knot vessel speed in water between a hundred to 400 meters from Pensacola to just south of Tampa.

NOAA states this will help protect Rice’s whales from collisions and noise pollution, however, Chamber Board Members said it would drastically impact the local economy.

The Chamber wrote a letter to NOAA, expressing its opposition and concerns on how it could hurt local port operations as well as commercial and recreational fishing.

Aimee Bright, VP of Governmental and Military Affairs for the Chamber, said, “We need to let our government know that this impacts Bay County, that we care about our community, and that we want to continue to see its economic growth. We’d had a lot of growth since Hurricane Michael and Covid and we want to see that trend continue.”

To make your voice heard, Chamber representatives said to visit the Bay County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page and find the link to submit a formal comment. The public comment period for this proposed rule closes July 6.

