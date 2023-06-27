Bay Point Billfish Open week is here and Point South Marina is getting set to host the event

By Scott Rossman
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Point South Marina Bay Point is a very active spot this week, as it prepares to host the rebirth of a big time blue marlin tournament! Set up for the Bay Point Billfish Open hitting fifth gear Monday. The Open being brought back a dozen years after the last Bay Point Invitational. The marina seeing some tournament boats pulling into the marina and backing into their slips. Neves Media Company out there setting up the stage around the weigh-in scale, along with the speakers that will be used during the event. All the vendor tents set up, the Lewis Bear Company bringing in a mobile service bar, one of may food and beverage set ups along the marina. Bert Merritt out of Pensacola hired to be the BPBO Tournament Director, he’s been working for more than a year to help organize it, and he and his staff are moving full speed ahead as of Monday setting up and helping the incoming teams with all their needs.

“Yeah so several groups of people, right, we have our Tournament Committee. And each of us kind of have our own crew. My crew is the weigh crew, so we’re all here, a lot of them from Pensacola. Same group that we’ve had for years and years working these tournaments. So we work hand in hand with the marina folks to get the boats in, get their needs met. And make sure everybody’s happy-happy. Man I love being back at Bay Point, can’t wait to hang a blue marlin and have the crowd that used to be here when we used to come as spectators, I’m thrilled, thrilled to be here.”

Tournament owners George Roberts, John Warren and Jay Quave also very busy setting up Monday. Roberts handling several aspects of the marina set up, along with helping to stack boats in the marina. Warren handling parking and other issues. Quave, with help from his daughters Olivia and Molly handling setting up the merchandise tent. There is plenty of work to go around. The kickoff dock party and concert set for Wednesday, the boats depart Thursday with another dock party and more live music Thursday. The weigh-ins are Friday and Saturday starting at four.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were left dead Saturday after reportedly drowning in the Gulf of Mexico in three...
Three fatality drown in Panama City Beach
Officials said according to bystanders on shore, a teenage male had been struggling in the...
Two taken to hospital in critical condition after multi-victim Miramar Beach water rescue
Panama City-made Bug Ball traps flies.
Panama City-made “Bug Ball” hits shelves nation-wide
Fatal ATV accident in Jackson County.
Fatal ATV accident in Jackson County
Tennessee man dead after drowning in Panama City Beach
Tennessee man dead after drowning in Panama City Beach

Latest News

Sneads leads area teams with playoff wins Tuesday
Arnold makes it official hiring Heather Brinkmeier as new volleyball coach
The 21st Emerald Blue Marlin Classic Has Come to an End but Not Without Some Big Winners!
Local Power Lifting Teenager is "Re-Racking" the National Record Books
Local Power Lifting Teenager is “Re-Racking” the National Record Books
21st Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic Kicking off at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort
21st Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic Kicking off at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort