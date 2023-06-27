Cash App glitch is charging some customers double

Cash App said it is notifying customers who were impacted and refunding any duplicate charges...
Cash App said it is notifying customers who were impacted and refunding any duplicate charges that resulted from this issue.(Cash App)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A Cash App glitch is causing some customers to be charged double the amount of their transaction, the company said Tuesday morning.

Cash App is aware of the technical issue and is working to fix it, according to its website.

The issue is with Cash Cards. Customers are seeing duplicate transactions, which is making some customers see a negative account balance on their account.

Cash App said it is notifying customers who were impacted and refunding any duplicate charges that resulted from this issue.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were left dead Saturday after reportedly drowning in the Gulf of Mexico in three...
Three fatality drown in Panama City Beach
Fatal ATV accident in Jackson County.
Fatal ATV accident in Jackson County
Officers have charged five people with littering over 500 pounds from two homeless camps...
Five people charged with littering over 500 pounds in Panama City
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting
Gabriel Klimis, 13, needed stitches after he was bitten on the hip by an alligator while...
13-year-old bitten by alligator while swimming in Florida creek

Latest News

The attack happened in a city park, police said.
‘Unprovoked’ man stabs dog to death in park, police say
Proposed rules in New York City would target coal-and-wood fired ovens at pizzerias, pushing...
Proposed NYC environmental regulations targets coal, wood-fired pizza ovens
NOAA Fisheries
Bay County Chamber of Commerce disagrees with NOAA’s proposed year-round speed limit rule
An investigator walks out of a home along Broadway Street, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Newton,...
Killing of 3 relatives, including couple marking 50th wedding anniversary, rattles Boston suburb
FILE - Former President Donald Trump's valet Walt Nauta, center, visits Versailles restaurant...
Court date postponed for Trump valet Walt Nauta in classified documents case