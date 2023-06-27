PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Code 9 Project is helping first responders, veterans, and active-duty military members across the nation who may be struggling with their mental health.

“Being that it is PTSD awareness month, this is an opportunity to really encourage the public to get a better understanding and respect for the need for ongoing support services and training in the mental health and resiliency arenas. So that our first responders are equipped, and our military service personnel is equipped to rise to the challenges that we are presenting in front of them on a daily basis successively,” Brandielee Baker, president, and co-founder of The Code 9 Project, said.

If you are a loved one is struggling The Code 9 Project has a 24/7 hotline.

“We have our peer support hotline whether on duty or off 844-HOPE-247. In addition, you can reach out to us through our website and through social media. We do a lot of fellowship and intervention for officers who are experiencing some crisis. We get them help locally in their area very quietly,” Baker said.

The non-profit wants you to know it is okay to ask for help.

“Our call sign is you are not alone, and we believe that you are not alone. So, it’s extremely important to have conversations like I am having the opportunity to do with [Allison] right now to really break that stigma. It’s 2023 and we’re still seeing a spike in suicides in the military and in first responder populations and that’s not OK for us in our organization. We should not have our quality of life be at the expense of serving our community and our country,” Baker said.

Baker said you should never struggle in silence and there are people that can help you.

“Silently suffering is not serving you, it’s not serving your family and it’s not serving your communities and your country. You are not alone, and the best and most powerful thing you can do for yourself is to reach out and get some help,” Baker said.

For more information about The Code 9 Project click here.

