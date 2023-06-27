Free and confidential testing for National HIV Testing Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Florida Department of Health in Bay County is recognizing National HIV Testing Day by offering free and confidential HIV testing.

This year’s theme is “Take the test and take the next step,” which emphasizes that knowing your HIV status helps you choose options to stay healthy.

The testing sites make it available for anyone to know their status and learn more about available HIV treatment and prevention options.

Partnering with DOH-Bay, Basic NWFL is a nonprofit volunteer-based group that provides discrete and compassionate assistance without passing judgment.

These organizations are encouraging everyone to take the opportunity to get tested and learn about available HIV treatment and prevention options.

Nicole Johnson with Basic NWFL said, “There’s a lot of people in our local area that don’t know their status just because HIV is very asymptomatic. So, they could have the virus and not know it just because they are not showing common signs and symptoms that would let them know that they are HIV positive. We are just trying to create awareness, and trying to get people to come out to test. Even if they don’t test, we have lots of goodies on the table and they can come educate themselves, have a good time, and just talk with us.”

In recognition of National HIV Testing Day, DOH-Bay is offering free and confidential HIV testing on the following days and times:

June 28: Twin Palms Plaza at 210 Monument Ave. Port St. Joe, FL 32456

Hours: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

June 29: Grocery Outlet at 4230 Lafayette St. Marianna, FL 32446

Hours: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

June 30: Piggly Wiggly 1264 Church Ave. Chipley, FL 32428

Hours: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

DOH-Bay offers routine HIV testing by appointment or walk-in as well as PrEP services by appointment. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call DOH-Bay at (850) 872-4455.

Basic NWFL also posts its daily testing locations on Facebook.

