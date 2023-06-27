Heat wave takes over NWFL

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a few clouds overhead. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies today with little to no rain chance in the afternoon outside of a stray or spotty shower.

It’s a very warm and humid start across the Panhandle with temperatures starting out near 80 degrees for most and feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 80s this morning. A Heat Advisory is in effect for today from 11am to 7pmCDT where hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Highs today push the low to mid 90s from the coast on inland with a heat index up to 112° possible. Most will have a heat index around 105-110°.

From the National Weather Service in Tallahassee...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9-1-1.

As a ridge of high pressure from the west expands across the South this week we’ll have limited rain chances to cool us off and more extreme heat and humidity through most of the week. Highs will even push up to near 100 inland to the low 90s on the coast during the late week as the ridge strengthens overhead. Heat indices will surpass today’s by the late week. The heat only gradually breaks down by the late weekend and into next week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with a small chance a spotty shower develops in the afternoon. Highs today reach up to near 90 on the coast to 96 inland with a heat index of 106 to 112°. A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11am to 7pmCDT. Your 7 Day Forecast remains mostly rain free and extremely hot and humid through the week ahead.

