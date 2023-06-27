Nextstep at Endeavor Academy receives national recognition

Jackson Next Step at Endeavor Grant
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A non-profit in Jackson County is getting national recognition, by winning an achievement award.

NextStep At Endeavor Academy received an achievement award from the National Association of Counties. The achievement awards honor innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents.

NextStep At Endeavor is a program that helps adults with autism. This program helps individuals transition beyond secondary school by providing training in employment and independent living skills.

This is the first year that this program is in place in Marianna

“I think one way that is innovative is that this program is serving an under population within in an under-served population,” said Tammy Dasher, the program director at NextStep At Endeavor. “So the undeserved population is the adults with autism within a rural setting. There are no services hardly for this population, but especially in this area many families with loved ones with autism have to travel to bigger cities to find services.”

The program has been serving 37 adults since last August. Officials with the program say in the transition academy, 100 percent of those students are employed.

