Two in custody after taking children from Bay County to Wisconsin

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people are in custody Monday after taking two young children out of Bay County without their mother’s knowledge.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Adalyn Jean Burkett, 18, of Callaway, and Marquan L. Edwards, 22, from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for taking the children and their mother’s vehicle.

BSCO Officials said on June 24th, they got a call from the children’s mother reporting that her two kids had been taken out of the state by a woman she believed was a friend. The woman had also taken the mother’s vehicle.

The mother told law enforcement that she was with the suspect, Burkett, the previous night in Callaway. The mother reported that Burkett was supposed to babysit her children overnight. The mother also allowed Burkett to use her vehicle overnight, with the agreement it would be returned on the morning of June 24th.

The mother said when she contacted Burkett, she learned that she was no longer in Bay County, and had left the state in her vehicle with both kids.

BCSO Criminal Investigations was notified, and they immediately began efforts to locate the children. They learned Burkett was accompanied by Edwards.

Investigators said the pair traveled from Panama City, FL to Milwaukee, WI with the children overnight on June 23rd into the 24th.

On June 24th, an arrest warrant was obtained for Burkett for interference with child custody and grand theft of an automobile. The information was sent to the Milwaukee Police Department that the children and two suspects were in their city.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for DeKarsen Middleton, 2, and Delyla Middleton, 1, on June 25th.

When Burkett and Edwards found out about the alert they dropped the children off alone in a public park in Milwaukee.

The children were later found by Milwaukee PD and taken to the police station. The U.S. Marshal Service in the Milwaukee area was notified of the investigation and provided additional information on Edwards. An arrest warrant for the principal to interfere with child custody was obtained on June 25th.

Officials said on June 26th, members of the U.S. Marshal Service located and arrested Burkett and Edwards at a residence in Milwaukee on the warrants obtained in the BSCO investigation.

Milwaukee PC said they are investigating the defendants for leaving the children alone in the park on the evening of June 25th.

