Woman charged with smuggling contraband into Washington County detention facility

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was arrested in Washington County on several charges including smuggling contraband into a detention facility Sunday.

Antoinette Mary Martin, 40, allegedly tried to smuggle contraband into the NFWL Regional Center while visiting an inmate.

Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they were contacted by the Northwest Florida Reception Center to transport Martin following an investigation conducted by the prison’s Inspector General Office.

According to Officials, Martin was found to be concealing methamphetamine and other illegal drugs on her person. She was then arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail.

During intake, deputies say they found a folded piece of paper with additional methamphetamine in her bra.

Martin was booked on charges of two counts of introduction of contraband into a detention facility, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug trafficking, and trafficking methamphetamines.

