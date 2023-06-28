Bay and Jackson County deputies work together to arrest two suspects

Bay and Jackson County deputies work together to arrest two suspects
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Deputies from Bay and Jackson County have arrested two suspects while attempting to serve warrants. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects were on Twin Ponds Road in the Silver Lake Area when the deputies arrived. When they got there they arrested Sophia Nazarjchuk, who had a warrant for driving while license suspended or revoked.

The second suspect, Clinton Branham locked himself inside the house, and around 1 o’clock in the afternoon, deputies convinced Branham to come out of the house and deputies safely arrested him. Branham was wanted for violation of probation, child support, and order of contempt and will now be facing additional charges according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s office.

