Bay Point Billfish Open hosts fish fry for early arrivals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The folks running the Bay Point Billfish Open, along with Tarpon Dock Seafood and Hunt’s Oyster Bar, welcoming many of the crews getting set to fish in the event this week, by hosting a fish fry Tuesday at Point South Marina. That for all the captains and mates of the tournament boats that have already converged on the marina. As well as the staff helping to set things up and run the event. Some 62 boats currently signed up, though that number subject to change heading into the official registration for the tournament Wednesday. That registration runs from two to nine o’clock Wednesday. Many of these participants know all about the history of the Bay Point Invitational, and I spoke to a couple of them, new participants, in terms of competing, but not new to the Invitational back in the day.

“Seeing a big fish and all the excitement of everybody bringing in fish.” is what Josh Cooper remembers. Josh originally from Crestview, and this week will Captain “Reel Loco” a boat based at Point South Marina Bay Point. “The boats, the everything of it. The party, the everything of it, yessir.” Josh recalls.

“We kept the boat here and it was just a great time, always a lot of people.” says Wally Gentry, who was born and raised in Phenix City, Alabama, but came to several of the Bay Point Invitationals over the years. And now is an angler on “Evil Eyes” based at Point South. “You know you know you always meet a lot of people, make memories, so just a good time. When they announced it we knew for sure we were gonna fish it. So it’s just kind of, when they announced it, yeah we’re fishing it. Just because it’s home, we don’t live here but it’s kind of home turf, you know we know everybody here, I feel it’s going to be very competitive. So we’re excited.”

The Kickoff Party and Dock Walk start at four Wednesday, the live music begins at 7:30. The Boat Parade set for 10 a.m. Saturday and that will stretch west down Panama City Beach, as far as the Holiday Inn Resort Panama City Beach. The weigh-ins Friday and Saturday start at four.

