Captain Tommy Browning recalls the day his boat brought in “the big one!”

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This week is the week of the Bay Point Billfish Open. That event is the rebirth of the Bay Point Invitational which went away in 2011. Certainly the high point of the Invitational came back in July of 2001 when Captain Tommy Browning of Destin, and angler Conrad Hawkins of Jacksonville, aboard the boat “Lucky Two” caught a 1,046 pound blue, which at the time was the State of Florida and Gulf record. It remains the Florida record. I caught up with CBrowning recently as he recalled that incredible fish, and that incredible day. And how it truly became a family affair!

“We thought it for probably an hour and a half,” the captain recalled as we visited recently at Boshamps restaurant in Destin. “and we got it up to where we could see what it was, that’s when everybody got a little, the heart was up in the throat! And I told them all boys this is the biggest thing I’ve ever seen. I said I hope nothing goes wrong, just take it easy and do just like we’ve been doing. And another hour later, it took us two hours and 15 minutes and she just come up on top and I just backed up and we caught her.”

While still in the Gulf Tommy sent word out to his wife to load up his daughter and granddaughter to come east to Bay Point. He made a similar called to his son Tommy, Junior, in Orlando.

“I guess it was about 1 o’clock in the afternoon” Tommy, Junior told me “stating he had the largest blue he had ever caught. And to get in my car and drive as fast as I can from Orlando to Panama City to the Bay Point Marina. And so I did. But when I got to Panama City, I was met with about 10 miles of traffic, there was no way I was going to get to see the fish. So I called the tournament chairman down there and he told me that the fish was too big for the scale, that they had to transport it somewhere else, and there was a refrigerator truck with a highway patrol escort, to flash my lights at them, and they would let me in in between the escort that’s how I got to Panama City to see the fish be weighed in.”

Tommy admits to exceeding the speed limit once or twice on his trip north that July day in 2001!

“I guess I can’t be incriminated now, but I was going well of her over 100 in some spots!” (Question) Was it worth it? “Yes it was.” (Question) Why? “It was an amazing fish, an amazing time. I’ve never seen so many people in one spot in my life.”

“You just don’t catch something like that every day and it was just one in a lifetime.” Captain Browning says. “Through the years there’s been a lot of people fishing and a lot of changes in fishing and everything to catch something like that, that was a dream come true, and I’ve had some good ones on, but nothing like that!”

And yes, everybody made it there that night to celebrate together. The proof of that, along with other pictures of that fish, that night at Bay Point, as well as the mount of that 1,046 pound blue, hang in a section of Boshamps. A forever tribute to the Captain and crew of “Lucky2″.

