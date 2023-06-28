Children’s Advocacy Center Open New Facility On The Beach

By Dekevion Gause
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) cut the ribbon during and held the grand opening today for its beach location. Although this facility is much smaller than the Panama City facility, the services are the same. Children who have been physically, mentally, or sexually abused can get help at both facilities. Both offer forensic interviews, medical examinations, therapy, and also provide advocacy to victims.

Prior to the opening of this facility, kids needing help would have to be transported to the Panama City location. Transporting victims from the beach to the facility could take up to an hour. Officials with the Panama City Beach Police Department said traffic was a major concern.

“Just the timing. We’re no longer fighting traffic,” said Tommy Anderson, Lt. of The Panama City Beach Police Department. “We’re no longer taking families off the beach and taking them into town. They can simply come right here and have everything under one roof and try to have the best outcome in these difficult and tragic situations.”

With a faster response time, the CAC hopes to change the lives of childhood victims on the beach.

for more information on the CAC and its new facility visit Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) :: Panama City, Florida (gulfcoastcac.org)

