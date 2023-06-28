Elderly man missing from Callaway area

Henrique's family says he suffers from dementia.
Henrique's family says he suffers from dementia.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man last seen in Callaway’s Lance Street area on Monday.

84-year-old Stephan Henriques is believed to be wearing tan pants, a tan polo shirt, and a Vietnam veteran hat.

Deputies say he left his home on foot.

His family says he suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information on Stephan Henrique is asked to contact deputies at 850-747-4700.

Anonymous tips can be sent to the BCSO through our Bay County Sheriff’s Office app or by calling Crimestoppers at 785-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Arkansas Razorback player and head coach for the White Hall Bulldogs Ryan Mallett has...
Former Razorback Ryan Mallett drowns in Okaloosa County
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Orange Beach lifeguards post signs as part of their warning to swimmers.
Panama City Beach leads nation in beach deaths in 2023
Three people were left dead Saturday after reportedly drowning in the Gulf of Mexico in three...
Three fatality drown in Panama City Beach
Antoinette Mary Martin, 40
Woman charged with smuggling contraband into Washington County detention facility

Latest News

A stylist from The Little Mustard Seed talks about the latest summer fashion trends.
Wear It Wednesday with The Little Mustard Seed
Anna-Katherine Risalvato will represent the state as Miss Florida's Teen.
Panama City Beach teen crowned Miss Florida’s Teen
Interviewing Miss Florida's Teen
This week's Wear It Wednesday was styled by The Little Mustard Seed