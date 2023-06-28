Elderly man missing from Callaway area

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man last seen in Callaway’s Lance Street area on Monday.

84-year-old Stephan Henriques is believed to be wearing tan pants, a tan polo shirt, and a Vietnam veteran hat.

Deputies say he left his home on foot.

His family says he suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information on Stephan Henrique is asked to contact deputies at 850-747-4700.

Anonymous tips can be sent to the BCSO through our Bay County Sheriff’s Office app or by calling Crimestoppers at 785-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.