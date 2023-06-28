Former Razorback Ryan Mallett drowns in Okaloosa County

Former Arkansas Razorback player and head coach for the White Hall Bulldogs Ryan Mallett has died while on vacation in Okaloosa County Tuesday.(Source: Getty Images)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Former Arkansas Razorback player and head coach for the White Hall Bulldogs Ryan Mallett has died while on vacation in Okaloosa County Tuesday.

Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said first responders were called to the beach behind 775 Gulf Shore Drive in Destin around 2:12 p.m. A group of people in the water near the second sandbar had reportedly been struggling to make their way back to shore.

According to lifeguards on scene, an adult male went under and was not breathing when he was pulled out. Lifesaving measures were immediately undertaken but the man was pronounced dead at the Destin Emergency Room.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the man as Ryan Mallett, 35, of Arkansas.

According to our sister station KAIT’s content-sharing partner KNWA in Fayetteville, officials with the White Hall School District also confirmed Mallett drowned while swimming.

Mallett was entering his 2nd season as White Hall head coach. He had a coaching stop in NEA, serving as Mountain Home offensive coordinator in 2020 and 2021.

Ryan is top five in Razorback history with 491 career completions (4th), 7,493 passing yards (2nd), and 62 passing touchdowns (2nd). He was selected by the Patriots in the 3rd Round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Mallett played for New England, the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens in his pro pigskin career.

Mallett was 35 years old. No other details are available at this time.

