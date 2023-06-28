The heat streak continues in NWFL

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar despite a few spotty showers near the Forgotten Coast. We’ll see the clouds give way to mostly sunny skies fairly quickly through the morning hours. There’s little to no rain chance under any clouds we see during the midday and afternoon today.

We’re stifling hot out the door this morning. Temperatures are well into the 80s on the coast to some upper 70s inland. Everyone’s feels like temperatures are in the upper 80s to low 90s to start the day.

Another day filled with extreme heat is on the way. Highs today push the low to mid 90s from the coast on inland. Most will have a heat index around 105-110°. A Heat Advisory has been posted for Okaloosa, Walton, and Bay Counties, as well as Coastal Gulf and Franklin Counties.

From the National Weather Service in Tallahassee...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

As a ridge of high pressure from the west expands across the South this week we’ll have limited rain chances to cool us off and more extreme heat and humidity through most of the week. Highs will even push up to near 100 inland to the low 90s on the coast during the late week as the ridge strengthens overhead. Heat indices may surpass today’s by the late week.

The heat only gradually breaks down by the late weekend and into next week. A typical summery pattern of afternoon storms returns by the Fourth of July.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with a small chance a spotty shower develops in the afternoon. Highs today reach up to near 90 on the coast to 96 inland with a heat index of 105 to 110°. Your 7 Day Forecast remains mostly rain free and extremely hot and humid through the week ahead.

