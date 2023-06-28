Local elected officials respond to beach safety concerns

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - PCB has been officially deemed as the nation’s deadliest beach.

Since Monday, NewsChannel 7 has been asking PCB city leaders to speak about beach safety. After days of trying NewsChannel 7 was granted an interview with one Panama City Beach elected city leader.

We sat down with Councilwoman Mary Coburn to discuss the recent drownings in Panama City Beach and asked if the city has any plans to increase the number of lifeguards on the beach.

As of now, Coburn said there are no immediate plans.

“It is very sad but look at the overall drowning rate in the state of Florida and yes we are on the high side but again it is a personal responsibility. Heed red flags and stay out of the water,” Coburn said. “I don’t know how many we can say that. I will tell you that residents have been calling me and saying why can’t people understand to stay out of the water.”

Coburn stressed that swimmers need to pay attention to the flag warning system and swim at a guarded beach. She also confirmed that adding more lifeguard stations up and down the beach is not in the works right now.

Instead, she said they are focusing on expanding a plan they started two years ago where the city partners with beach businesses, which requires the business to spend about $40,000 per lifeguard for about six months.

So far only one hotel, the Boardwalk Beach Resort has taken part. But city leaders say they hope more to sign up.

“Currently our fire chief is talking to two other properties about doing a similar program there. There are resorts on the beach that have their own lifeguards on the beach that they manage. We find that keeping ours mobile and being able to rove around is better than having them sit in one spot at this time,” Coburn said.

Time will tell if these efforts will be enough, but Coburn did say nothing is off the table for the future.

Last August, PCB reported the city did have a surplus of funds, to the tune of $30,000,000. We asked if the city would consider using some of that money to pay for lifeguards, but they told us the funds have already been redirected for other projects. Sometimes there are specific rules on how funds can be used. NewsChannel 7 is following up on that.

But local beaches are not all under the Panama City Beach City limits. Much of the coast is in the unincorporated part of Bay County. NewsChannel 7 reached out to Bay County Commissioners on Wednesday and spoke to Clair Pease, who represents the beach. She said more awareness is key but adds the county is open to ideas on how to improve beach safety.

“We can certainly look at that program and have it together with more roving people. They are the ones that can get further on a four-wheeler than someone can by foot. So, I think someone that probably has more knowledge on how this program should work is gonna be able to give us some good ideas,” Pease said.

Pease tells NewsChannel 7 that the community is reaching out to them, and they are listening.

The county is partnering with beach businesses to add 500 additional signs by the water when double red flags are flying. Pease said those should be done by sometime next week.

The businesses will put them out each time double reds fly to increase awareness.

