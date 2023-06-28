Panama City Beach teen crowned Miss Florida’s Teen

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City Beach teen is the newly crowned Miss Florida’s Teen. Anna-Katherine Risalvato took home the title in the statewide competition held in Lakeland.

Risalvato is a recent graduate of Arnold High School and will be attending the University of Florida. As part of her win, she will receive college scholarships. Risalvato will represent Florida in the national competition. The date and location of the national Miss America and Miss America’s Teen competition will be announced soon.

To hear Risalvato’s interview with NewsChannel 7, click on the link attached to this article.

