Panama City Commissioners see forensic audit results

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The highly anticipated findings of the forensic audit conducted on the City of Panama City were released at Tuesday’s commission meeting.

“I mean, I think it was a great thing we did,” City Commissioner Jenna Haligas said. “It was a very detailed report. It was incredible information they gave us.”

Commissioners selected the Warren Averett firm out of Panama City to conduct a forensic audit of the city. It all stems from former Panama City employee Michael Johnson initially being arrested on a charge of grand theft of more than $100,000. The first charge then led to several others including money laundering and 19 counts of official misconduct. A Bay County judge later sentenced Johnson to eight years in prison back in March.

The purpose of the audit was to identify if Johnson colluded with others. Warren Averett confirmed he acted alone. The audit also suggested ways the city can tighten loose strings to prevent situations like these from happening again.

“I would say the most important thing that came out of it is one, that he was operating by himself,” Haligas said. “Number two, [we saw] solutions to what we can do to take our risks down in the future.”

Those solutions include making files digital, check disbursement requests and other options.

“The benefit of doing something like this is not only are you able to see and follow the criminal activity, but you also see where there is a potential for someone to use it in the future to steal taxpayer dollars,” City Commissioner Josh Street said. “It allows us to close those areas where we’re weak.”

City officials said the audit is just one way they’re trying to gain back public trust.

“This gives us the opportunity to really give back to these kids in a way that’s never been available before,” Street said. “So, in spite of the negative effects that have taken place over the last decade, this is a really positive moving step forward.”

The audit showed Johnson embezzled around $1 million from the Friends of ASAP and approximately $89,000 from the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency. It also revealed Johnson used stolen CRA dollars to rehab four of his 11 personal properties.

The city has since seized those properties and will sell them. NewsChannel 7 was told that should generate around $1 million.

City officials said 10 tenants use the properties. One property is currently vacant. Commissioners agreed to give them a 30-day window to buy the homes they’re renting. The city will then sell them if the tenants can’t afford them or pass on the offer. Commissioners are also giving them a seven-month leasing period that starts July 1.

