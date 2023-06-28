Panama City Officials continue search for new city manager

Commissioners provide an update
He has been recovering from COVID-19 for nearly two months.
He has been recovering from COVID-19 for nearly two months.(WJHG/WECP)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City leaders are tasked with finding a new city manager after Mark McQueen announced his resignation at a commission meeting last month.

They made some progress at Tuesday’s meeting. Commissioners chose two head-hunting firms to help in the search for a new city manager. The firms were picked based on qualifications.

However, nothing is set in stone yet. Commissioners agreed to give a 30-day window to advertise on several websites and entities that specialize in what people look for in city managers. They said the Florida League of Cities is one example.

NewsChannel 7 was told city officials will then revisit the topic and choose the best firm for the job.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were left dead Saturday after reportedly drowning in the Gulf of Mexico in three...
Three fatality drown in Panama City Beach
Officers have charged five people with littering over 500 pounds from two homeless camps...
Five people charged with littering over 500 pounds in Panama City
Fatal ATV accident in Jackson County.
Fatal ATV accident in Jackson County
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting
Gabriel Klimis, 13, needed stitches after he was bitten on the hip by an alligator while...
13-year-old bitten by alligator while swimming in Florida creek

Latest News

Forensic audit results were presented to Panama City Commissioners at Tuesday's meeting.
Panama City Commissioners see forensic audit results
NewsChannel 7 logos
Children’s Advocacy Center Open New Facility On The Beach
The heat is on in the panhandle this week.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Children's Advocacy Center Beach location ribbon-cutting