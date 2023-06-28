Panama City Officials continue search for new city manager

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City leaders are tasked with finding a new city manager after Mark McQueen announced his resignation at a commission meeting last month.

They made some progress at Tuesday’s meeting. Commissioners chose two head-hunting firms to help in the search for a new city manager. The firms were picked based on qualifications.

However, nothing is set in stone yet. Commissioners agreed to give a 30-day window to advertise on several websites and entities that specialize in what people look for in city managers. They said the Florida League of Cities is one example.

NewsChannel 7 was told city officials will then revisit the topic and choose the best firm for the job.

