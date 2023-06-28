Panama City Opens a New Luxury Hotel

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The wait is over for the opening of Panama City’s new luxury hotel.

Hotel Indigo at the downtown Panama City Marina held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday evening to celebrate its opening.

The construction of the hotel is one step Panama City is making to grow the community and build upon its historic waterfront.

In attendance at the ceremony was United States Congressman, Neal Dunn, who voiced his support for the new establishment.

“Isn’t this a beautiful piece of waterfront? You know it’s always been a beautiful waterfront but when you have a place that makes it accessible like this, this makes our city pop and it’s just the beginning. We’re gonna do more and more and more of these things and it wouldn’t be possible without great partners in the community like St. Joe company,” said Congressman Dunn.

Hotel Indigo has two restaurants on-site: Tarpon’s, with indoor and outdoor views of the water; and Steam on 5, a rooftop seafood restaurant and cocktail bar.

It is within walking distance from several locally owned restaurants, bars, and shops, allowing guests easy access to Panama City’s historic downtown.

