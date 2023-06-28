Panama City Opens a New Luxury Hotel

Hotel Indigo Grand Opening
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The wait is over for the opening of Panama City’s new luxury hotel.

Hotel Indigo at the downtown Panama City Marina held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday evening to celebrate its opening.

The construction of the hotel is one step Panama City is making to grow the community and build upon its historic waterfront.

In attendance at the ceremony was United States Congressman, Neal Dunn, who voiced his support for the new establishment.

“Isn’t this a beautiful piece of waterfront? You know it’s always been a beautiful waterfront but when you have a place that makes it accessible like this, this makes our city pop and it’s just the beginning. We’re gonna do more and more and more of these things and it wouldn’t be possible without great partners in the community like St. Joe company,” said Congressman Dunn.

Hotel Indigo has two restaurants on-site: Tarpon’s, with indoor and outdoor views of the water; and Steam on 5, a rooftop seafood restaurant and cocktail bar.

It is within walking distance from several locally owned restaurants, bars, and shops, allowing guests easy access to Panama City’s historic downtown.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were left dead Saturday after reportedly drowning in the Gulf of Mexico in three...
Three fatality drown in Panama City Beach
Officers have charged five people with littering over 500 pounds from two homeless camps...
Five people charged with littering over 500 pounds in Panama City
Fatal ATV accident in Jackson County.
Fatal ATV accident in Jackson County
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting
Gabriel Klimis, 13, needed stitches after he was bitten on the hip by an alligator while...
13-year-old bitten by alligator while swimming in Florida creek

Latest News

Bay Point Billfish Open hosts fish fry for early arrivals at Point South
After more than two years since City of Panama City Beach announced a partnership plan with...
Only one business partnered with PCB for lifeguard program since 2021
BDS Budget Meeting
Hotel Indigo Grand Opening
PCB Lifeguard Program