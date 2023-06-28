Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a very warm and humid night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the mid 70s inland and near 80 at the coast. High pressure aloft will keep us high and dry. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s. Feels like temps will be near 110. The rain chances will stay low through the weekend with rain chances increasing next week as the ridge of high pressure begins to weaken.

In the tropics there the remnants of Cindy have a 20% chance to redevelop. Elsewhere the tropics are all quiet.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.