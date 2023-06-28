Wear It Wednesday with The Little Mustard Seed

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This week’s Wear It Wednesday was styled by The Little Mustard Seed. The locally owned boutique is located in Downtown Panama City, and the newest location just opened in Pier Park.

Co-owner Rebecca Snow visited NewsChannel 7 to talk about the latest in fashion. She says the summer season is all about vivid colors and breathable fabrics.

To hear more fashion tips, click on the video attached to this article.

