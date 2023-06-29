Bay County Sheriff’s Office provides update in search for missing man

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s Office gave an update Thursday morning on a missing man from Callaway.

They say they’re continuing their search for 84-year-old Stephan Henriques with volunteers on horseback, K-9s and searchers in the air.

He was last seen Monday in the Lance Street area after walking away from his home.

He’s believed to be wearing tan pants, a tan polo shirt, and a Vietnam veteran hat.

BCSO also says he has a beard.

His family says he suffers from dementia.

BCSO Spokeswoman Ruth Corley says deputies have Critical Incident Team training, which helps them handle this special situation, but the high temperatures are not helping.

“Well, it’s giving us a great sense of urgency. We’re more concerned for him than we are ourselves. Although you know we’ve got dogs out there. We’ve got horses out there. They can only go so long in this type of heat and of course the people involved, the deputies, the investigators, you know they’re out in the heat as well, and it’s taxing on us. But we’re very concerned about Mr. Henriquez,” said Corley.

Corley urges you to call 9-1-1 immediately if you see him, versus trying to approach him.

She says they have teams in the area that will be able to respond quickly.

“Our heart goes out to the family of Mr. Henriques. They’re very concerned for him, as are his friends and the residents around him. We’ve gotten a lot of comments from people saying they see him walking around quite often in that area and they’re very concerned for him, so we want to encourage the public to be looking for Mr. Henriques. If anyone has maybe picked him up, he maybe he was trying to get a ride somewhere and they didn’t understand that he was confused. They need to come forward and tell us what they know or if someone sees him,” Corley added.

