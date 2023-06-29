The Bay Point Billfish Open is Back Thanks to Some Local PCB Business Men

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Today and tonight, The Bluegreen’s Bayside Resort and Spa hosted the registration for the Bay Point Billfish Open, along with the event’s Kickoff Party!

The dock party at the Marina is under way, the live music begins at 7:30. Point South Marina very active today with the rest of the tournament teams arriving, gearing up, fueling up.

All in advance of heading out into the Gulf of Mexico tomorrow. The Open the rebirth, if you will, of the Bay Point Invitational that ran for nearly three decades, but went away in 2011.

It was born again thanks to some conversations I myself had with one of my fellow parishoners, Jay Quave.

“After church we always talk and we’ve been talking about billfishing tournaments for a long time. So one day Scott brought up the Bay Point Tournament, you know the marina being rebuilt after the hurricane. And his years of emceeing the tournament and the history of it. And I told him hey man let’s bring it back, let’s put together a group”, Quave said.

So Jay and I then went to Bay Point owner John Warren and approached him with the idea, unaware that he and another local businessman George Roberts had been talking about that same idea!

“I wasn’t sure exactly what you all were getting me into. But the more we were talking I was like it’s funny that George and I had had this conversation like a month earlier. And we had wanted to put a team together and get this tournament going again because it does a lot for this area of the beach”, said Warren.

“And it wasn’t long that we all just came together, and all of us started communicating and talking. Before long we put one finger in the glove. And before long we had all of our fingers in the glove and we were back at it, wide open”, added Roberts.

Warren says the Invitational is why his family moved to Bay Point. Jay and George both fondly recall first coming to and then fishing in the event. For all three it was a family affair and that’s what they envision it being again.

" Economically I think it will help the marina get back going and getting back like it used to be”, Roberts continued, “And then it’s just a great thing for the people. Man I remember years ago when I would fish it, this was the highlight of my year, was to be able to come, go fishing with my children. And I was fortunate enough to be able to win a pretty good bit. And my son was the junior angler and he was primed up, which fired me up. We just have a great atmosphere and it’s just wonderful to be able to have the boats back. The marina back. And us being able to fish like it used to be.”

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.