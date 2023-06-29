The Bay Point Billfish Open is Back and the Word of the Day Around the Docks... Excited!

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Over at the Bluegreen’s Bayside Resort and Spa, the docks were getting set for the Bay Point Billfish Open as every fishing team was out today, preparing their gear and fueling their boats all in prep of tomorrows boat parade out into the Gulf.

A parade that’s long over due... As after a 30 plus year run, the Bay Point Open has been closed for the past decade plus... but as you heard at 5... thanks to our man Scott and a couple of local business man, the tournament as been revamped and the word of the day on the dock... excited!

“We’ve been coming to Bay Point since the beginning of the Bay Point tournaments, since everything used to be held in the old clubhouse that’s right there and naturally everything took off and went. This tournament right here, we’re so glad to see it come back because this is our hometown tournament. We’ve been absent of it for 11 years now, so everybody’s excited. All these teams and crews, there’s a lot of great fisherman here but everybody’s excited to see it come back”, said Steve Jacobs, Captain of the boat “Me and the Boys”.

Captain Jacob isn’t the only one who’s been here since the beginning, For Captain Joe Morgan of the boat “Reel Fire”, this is where he got fishing start.

“It was the first tournament I every fished growing up in the industry, so it’s kind of cool to come back to the same place and see it back in the tournament program, back in the cycle. It’s all new right now, but if it’s like it was in the old days it was a good time, big party, you know they got a band playing tonight. Everybody is kind of excited to see what it’s going to be like”, echoed Joe Morgan, Captain of “Reel Fire”.

While many of the fisherman still love what Bay Point was, they also love what the tournament is becoming.

“You know, it used to be, everybody would get dressed up and the ladies would have on their dresses and they held it in the clubhouse here and the kickoff party was something really spectacular. Now, it’s evolved into, we’re bringing more of Panama City into the event, tonight there will be thousands of people here. It’s really neat to see how it’s evolved but the one thing that’s stayed true is the fishing has been unbelievable since the word go. There’s been, what, 1,058 lb caught by Tommy Brown in the “Lucky 2″ and then the “Sea Wolf” caught, what, a 998 lb, so the fishing has stayed true to Panama City”, added Jeff Shoults, Captain of “Mollie”.

Wednesday night’s event, street vendors and a country music concert.

