Find your new best friend at the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you can’t tell from the video attached, these three fellas are bursting with energy and ready to bring fun and excitement to a loving home.

These male pups are just three of out of eleven in their litter. At ten weeks old, these guys, their siblings, even more puppies, and many other animals as well are available for adoption at the Lynn Haven Shelter.

To find out more information about the shelter click here.

