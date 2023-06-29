Highs approach the triple digits for some today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with clear skies. We’ll have little to no cloud cover across the Panhandle today. Just a few fair weather clouds away from the coast this afternoon.

It’s not as sultry out the door this morning. We’ve caught a slight break with a downturn in temperatures to the mid 70s to start out the day. Big time heat returns into the midday and afternoon. Highs today push the low to mid 90s on the coast to the upper 90s near 100° inland. Most will have a heat index around 103-108°.

From the National Weather Service in Tallahassee...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

As a ridge of high pressure from the west expands across the South this week we’ll have limited rain chances to cool us off and more extreme heat and humidity through most of the week. Highs will even push up to near 100 inland to the mid 90s on the coast today, tomorrow and Saturday as the ridge strengthens overhead. Heat indices may surpass today’s by the late week.

The heat only gradually breaks down by the late weekend and into next week. We’ll be back to a summery setup with an afternoon scattered storm chance by the 4th of July.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies and hot highs near 93 on the coast to 97 inland with a heat index of 105 to 110°. Your 7 Day Forecast remains mostly rain free and extremely hot and humid through the week ahead.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.