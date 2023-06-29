Keeping you and your family safe with fireworks

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With the Fourth of July just around the corner, emergency responders and medical professionals at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay Hospital remind people to stay safe when celebrating.

Firework displays are one of many festivities, and also one of the most dangerous.

The Emergency Room at Bay Medical is expecting to see a spike in explosive-related injuries this coming week.

Although this holiday is meant to be a celebration, the festivities can end rather abruptly when a severe firework-related injury happens.

“You know during this time there’s a lot of celebration going on, there’s people enjoying their day off, alcoholic beverages and other things, and that’s really probably the worst thing you can do and shoot off fireworks,” said Dr. Rebecca Hysong, a Trauma and Acute Care Surgeon at Bay Medical.

When setting off fireworks, Dr. Hysong suggests that Bay County residents stand at a distance of 25-35 feet away from a lit firework.

Before choosing a spot to light fireworks, make sure any loose hair is tied up and baggy clothes are not worn.

Keep a look out for dry grass, always have a water bucket to discard used firework packages in, and never hold a firework in your hand if it has been lit.

This goes for those packages that were lit and never went off properly.

Large firework packages may seem more intimidating, but the common burns come from handheld explosives like sparklers.

“The reality is sparklers are the number one cause of burns, and you know they burn at 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, which is hot enough to burn metal. And we hand them to our kids.” Hysong said.

In addition to children, adults should make it a priority to look out for any animals in the area before setting off a display.

It is not only important to respect the habitats of wild animals, but Dr. Hysong also suggests that Bay County residents do their part in preparing their pets for the holiday festivities.

“Keep them inside, close the curtains, turn on the tv, entertain them, distract them, let them sleep with you. And just be safe.”

