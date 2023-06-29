Make-A-Wish Grants A Wish In Panama City Beach

By Dekevion Gause
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A day on the water has helped fulfill a lifelong wish. Logan and Layla were born with Cystic Fibrosis. CF is a condition that causes ongoing lung infections and makes it difficult to breathe over time.

The Katts family flew in yesterday from Kentucky and the kids got to fly in the cockpit.

Earlier this morning the two went fishing at Bay Point Mariana as part of their wish to go fishing. The wish was granted by the Make-A-Wish foundation. A local charter captain and organizers of the Bay Point Billfish Open teamed up to make this dream come true.

The parents of Logan and Layla said it makes them happy to see their kids this happy.

“It makes my heart happy,” said Shannon Katts, The mother of the two. “Especially knowing they might not get to do it or be old enough to do it. Getting to see them do it... it just makes me happy.”

The family walked away with 10 red snappers and a couple of groupers. Not too shabby for a couple of first timers.

They had a great time out on the water, but the fun doesn’t stop there. The Holiday Inn Resort in Panama City Beach is accommodating their stay and they will be participating in some of the events at the Bay Point Billfish Open.

The family also plans to go go-karting, snorkeling, and relax on the beach before they head on Monday.

