Miss Walton County and Miss DeFuniak Springs share their community service experiences

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Royalty graced the NewsChannel 7 studio as Miss Walton County and Miss DeFuniak Springs stopped by to share their experiences since being recently crowned.

Miss Walton County Raleigh Reed and Miss Defuniak Springs Rylee Sweat have been busy in the community through various service projects and representing the area.

These busy young ladies are also preparing for a tri-state pageant later this year.

To hear from these lovely winners, watch the video attached.

