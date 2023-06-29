Miss Walton County and Miss DeFuniak Springs share their community service experiences

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Royalty graced the NewsChannel 7 studio as Miss Walton County and Miss DeFuniak Springs stopped by to share their experiences since being recently crowned.

Miss Walton County Raleigh Reed and Miss Defuniak Springs Rylee Sweat have been busy in the community through various service projects and representing the area.

These busy young ladies are also preparing for a tri-state pageant later this year.

To hear from these lovely winners, watch the video attached.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.