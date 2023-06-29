Thursday Evening Forecast

The heat and humidity are in full effect over the next few days as a dome of high pressure sits over the Gulf, dominating the panhandle with clear skies.
By Megan Kennedy
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
