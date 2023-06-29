Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The heat and humidity are in full effect over the next few days as a dome of high pressure sits over the Gulf, dominating the panhandle with clear skies. Heat indices soar into the triple digits this week with feels like temps being 100-110 degrees. The next chance of rain is Monday with a 30% chance of rain and Tuesday with a 40% chance of rain.

