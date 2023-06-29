Walton County Sheriff Office reveals newest medical transport helicopter in the Florida Panhandle

A new partnership to help save lives in Walton County: the Sheriff's Office is partnering with Air Methods.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new partnership is helping save lives in Walton County. The sheriff’s office, partnering with Air Methods, revealed the newest medical transport helicopter in the Florida Panhandle Wednesday morning.

The Walton Air Rescue has already begun providing lifesaving medical transport for those in Walton County and beyond.

The push for this air ambulance started in October and will work to fill the gap left by an emergency room closing in the northern part of the county.

Sheriff Michael Adkins said, " Walton County is a large county, 12 hundred square miles, so being able to pick someone up whether it is the interstate or Paxton or DeFuniak Springs and getting them to a level one trauma center, level two trauma center or wherever is appropriate for them to go, that impacts families. The partnership here is one of the few in the nation with a public private partnership. and we are driving the cost down.”

With this partnership, Air Methods said the average out of pocket cost of a trip on the helicopter will cost $200.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Bodycam footage of Ryan Mallett drowning incident
OCSO releases bodycam footage of Mallett drowning incident
Henrique's family says he suffers from dementia.
Elderly man missing from Callaway area
Anna-Katherine Risalvato will represent the state as Miss Florida's Teen.
Panama City Beach teen crowned Miss Florida’s Teen
Local elected officials respond to beach safety concerns
Local elected officials respond to beach safety concerns
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Festival
Cooking ribs for Fourth of July on NewsChannel 7 Today
Sweet Summertime cooking for Fourth of July
There have been seven fatal water incidents in Panama City Beach sine the start of the year. As...
PCB visitors, locals say recent incidents won’t stop them from going to the beach