Walton County Sheriff Office reveals newest medical transport helicopter in the Florida Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new partnership is helping save lives in Walton County. The sheriff’s office, partnering with Air Methods, revealed the newest medical transport helicopter in the Florida Panhandle Wednesday morning.

The Walton Air Rescue has already begun providing lifesaving medical transport for those in Walton County and beyond.

The push for this air ambulance started in October and will work to fill the gap left by an emergency room closing in the northern part of the county.

Sheriff Michael Adkins said, " Walton County is a large county, 12 hundred square miles, so being able to pick someone up whether it is the interstate or Paxton or DeFuniak Springs and getting them to a level one trauma center, level two trauma center or wherever is appropriate for them to go, that impacts families. The partnership here is one of the few in the nation with a public private partnership. and we are driving the cost down.”

With this partnership, Air Methods said the average out of pocket cost of a trip on the helicopter will cost $200.

